Friday Feb 10 2023
BTS’ Jimin speaks about his relationship with bandmate Taehyung

Friday Feb 10, 2023

BTS member Jimin recently spoke about his relationship with close friend Kim Taehyung
BTS member Jimin was asked about his relationship with close friend Kim Taehyung in a recent Weverse live on Friday. Though all the members from the mega popular boy band BTS have admitted that they’re like family, the bond between Jimin and Taehyung has always received special attention from fans. The pair give off a sibling energy and their interactions are loved by ARMYs everywhere.

Alongside being close, the pair have revealed in the past that they would get into a lot of fights. Jimin even mentioned in an interview that because he and Taehyung were so close, he was the person that Jimin would fight with the most. Though the fights were never over anything serious, mostly occurring over smaller things like practice or food.

It seems that ARMYs were curious about the pair’s current relationship, as they asked on a live broadcast whether Jimin still fought with his bandmate. According to Koreaboo, some fans saw this question as abrupt but Jimin took it in stride, saying: “Uh, Taehyung and I don’t fight anymore. You only fight when you’re young.

BTS have been in the spotlight for a long time and have grown up in front of their fans. It seems they have grown a lot since their time as trainees as Jimin went on to ask: “What would there be to fight about?

