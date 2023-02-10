Kristen Bell reveals she talks to her daughters about husband Dax Shepard's drug addiction

Kristen Bell shared how she and her husband Dax Shepard raise their daughters, Delta and Lincoln, in a recent interview and revealed that she talks to her daughters openly about their father's drug and alcohol addiction, as reported by Fox News.

Kristen shared that she talks about everything with her daughters and no topic is off the table for them to talk about, including sex and drugs.

Kristen said, "I know it's shocking, but I talk to my kids about drugs and the fact that their daddy is an addict, and he's in recovery. And we talk about sex. There should be no topic that's off the table for people to talk about."

She further added about Dax's addiction struggles, "I think everyone also deserves an outlet. Complaining is great. Vent! Get it off your chest. And then once it's out, and you feel exhausted, you can find a solution."

Dax openly announced earlier that he relapsed in 2020 after 16 years of being sober.