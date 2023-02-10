 
entertainment
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Kristen Bell reveals she talks to her daughters about husband Dax Shepard's drug addiction

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Kristen Bell reveals she talks to her daughters about husband Dax Shepards drug addiction
Kristen Bell reveals she talks to her daughters about husband Dax Shepard's drug addiction

Kristen Bell shared how she and her husband Dax Shepard raise their daughters, Delta and Lincoln, in a recent interview and revealed that she talks to her daughters openly about their father's drug and alcohol addiction, as reported by Fox News.

Kristen shared that she talks about everything with her daughters and no topic is off the table for them to talk about, including sex and drugs.

Kristen said, "I know it's shocking, but I talk to my kids about drugs and the fact that their daddy is an addict, and he's in recovery. And we talk about sex. There should be no topic that's off the table for people to talk about."

She further added about Dax's addiction struggles, "I think everyone also deserves an outlet. Complaining is great. Vent! Get it off your chest. And then once it's out, and you feel exhausted, you can find a solution."

Dax openly announced earlier that he relapsed in 2020 after 16 years of being sober.

More From Entertainment:

Dionne Warwick says Dolly Parton is a 'bundle of joy and laughter'

Dionne Warwick says Dolly Parton is a 'bundle of joy and laughter'
Jeff Ross says people still want 'unfiltered' comedy

Jeff Ross says people still want 'unfiltered' comedy
K-pop group Ateez reveal cinematic epilogue to their latest album

K-pop group Ateez reveal cinematic epilogue to their latest album
Paris Hilton radiates mommy glow in an outing with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton radiates mommy glow in an outing with husband Carter Reum

Netflix in talks with Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson and Penélope Cruz for Nancy Meyers comedy

Netflix in talks with Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson and Penélope Cruz for Nancy Meyers comedy

Rihanna praises Patrick Mahomes after hilarious prank ahead of Super Bowl gig

Rihanna praises Patrick Mahomes after hilarious prank ahead of Super Bowl gig
True Family: BTS’ Jimin speaks about his relationship with bandmate Taehyung

True Family: BTS’ Jimin speaks about his relationship with bandmate Taehyung
Austin Butler recalls meeting ‘Elvis’ co-star Tom Hanks for the first time

Austin Butler recalls meeting ‘Elvis’ co-star Tom Hanks for the first time
Stray Kids mark power-packed return with new MV 'The Sound'

Stray Kids mark power-packed return with new MV 'The Sound'

Rihanna shares how she feels ahead of Super Bowl performance

Rihanna shares how she feels ahead of Super Bowl performance

Netflix 'You' creator tells resason why Jenna Ortega not returned in season 4

Netflix 'You' creator tells resason why Jenna Ortega not returned in season 4
Shakira to spill details of her painful split from Gerard Pique in tell-all interview: Report

Shakira to spill details of her painful split from Gerard Pique in tell-all interview: Report