Friday Feb 10 2023
'Yellowstone' star Q'Orianka Kilcher freed from fraud charges: 'I am beyond grateful that my case has been dismissed'

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Yellowstone star QOrianka Kilcher freed from fraud charges: I am beyond grateful that my case has been dismissed

Yellowstone actress Q'Orianka Kilcher is freed of all charges regarding the disability fraud case against her.

On Friday, February 10, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office dismissed all charges of actress Q'Orianka Kilcher.

According to People, a spokesperson of the actress said, "To date, Kilcher has maintained her innocence and today's news exonerates her.

The statement continued, "Despite suffering a serious and life-altering traumatic injury she endured while filming Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Kilcher is enthusiastic about her new slate of projects and is hoping to use this moment to shed light on the experiences of other workers who have been injured in the workplace."

For her part, Kilcher said in the statement, "Today, I am beyond grateful that my case has been dismissed — tomorrow my journey begins to help raise awareness and demand more transparency for worker's rights within the workers comp system"

Kilcher, 32, also thanked her attorneys for their "advocacy" and, friends and family for their "support."

The actress was charged in July 2022, with two felony counts of workers' compensation insurance fraud for allegedly collecting benefits of disable workers in California while she worked in Yellowstone.

