Saturday Feb 11 2023
Candace Cameron Bure says she is excited to reunite with 'Full House' family

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Candace Cameron Bure says she is excited to reunite with 'Full House' family

Candace Cameron Bure talked about reuniting with her Full House costars Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier and Andrea Barber at the 90s Con in March and shared that she is excited to reunite with her on-screen family, as reported by Fox News.

Candace shared that she feels great hanging out with her on-screen family and she looks forward to reuniting with them in March.

Candace said, "We did ‘90s Con’ last year. It was so much fun. It's an incredible place to meet all the fans that come around and just have a good time… And then on a personal note, it's just great to hang out with my ‘Full House’ family."

She further added, "I'm a fangirl myself over so many of the people that are there… I want to take pictures with the ‘Clueless’ crowd and the ‘Buffy’ crowd… It's great… It's a blast."

Candace made these comments at the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards on Friday night.

