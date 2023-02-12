 
Sunday Feb 12 2023
Ryan Phillippe opens up about the possibility of his kids' future in acting

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Ryan Phillippe is supportive of what his two children, whom he shares with with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, will pursue in the future.

In an interview on SiriusXM’s Radio, Phillippe shared if his kids had any plans to pick acting as a career, via Entertainment Tonight.

I Know What You Did Last Summer actor revealed that despite Deacon already having a role in season 3 of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, he is more into music at the moment.

“The focus is really music, that's what he's in school for right now,” the 48-year-old actor shared. “He may dabble in acting at some point but he’s got a great album about to come out, and he's looking at signing with a label soon. So, that’s going to be his focus.”

As for Ava, Ryan shared that she is still “undecided” about acting, but added, “You never know what’ll happen in the future.”

The doting father also got candid about his relationship with his son. He shared that he had planned a weekend with Season before the Super Bowl.

“We’ll be going to Travis Scott tonight. [Deacon] can’t wait to get in here and do that. We have fun together like homies. I’m very much the parent still, but he's a young man now. He's not a kid,” Ryan said.

“I can’t wait for him to get here. I gotta tell you, that's going to make it that much more special to me.”

Phillippe is currently starring in The Locksmith, which is playing in theatres.

