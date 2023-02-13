Jennifer Aniston displays rare childhood snap for monumental birthday

Jennifer Aniston has decided to honor her roots and parents with a throwback picture in celebration for her birthday.

The Murder Mystery star shared the post in honor of her 54th birthday and it features her parents as well, Nancy Dow and John Aniston.

The post reads, “Thinking about these two humans that created me as I bask in the afterglow of a beautiful birthday Thank you ALL for my beautiful birthday wishes.”

“I felt sooooo much love from so many, and ALL of it is going to carry me through this wild and beautifully unknown year ahead. I love you!” she also added before concluding the tribute birthday post.

