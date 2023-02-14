Megan Fox fans crack Pete Davidson Jokes amid Machine Gunn Kelly split rumors

Megan Fox and Machine Gunn Kelly split rumors on Sunday resulted in a stream of hilarious memes on Twitter.

Fox, 36 and Kelly, 32, sent the Twitter into frenzy after sparking break up rumors on Sunday, with many fans taking their reactions a step ahead by poking fun at Pete Davidson.

The Transformers star made a big move by deleting all the Instagram photos that she had taken with her beau MGK. Prior to that, the Jennifer's Body actor shared a post with a caption quoting lyrics from Beyoncé's Lemonade.

Soon after, the social networking platform was flooded with extremely hilarious memes surprisingly aiming at the American comedian and Kim Kardashian's ex.

As he is famous for hooking up with famous female celebrities right after their break-ups.

Many fans brought up epic theories regarding how Davidson might be taking this rumored break up of Fox and MGK.

An internet user poked fun at the 29-year-old Saturday Night Live alum by sharing a visual representation of how Fox must be hiding from him right now.

The Till I Die singer got engaged to Fox in January 2022, the two stayed in the limelight for various reasons all throughout.

Although, the Till Death actress has not officially announced her break up with Kelly, she is now following Eminem, Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet on Instagram.



