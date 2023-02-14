 
Royal fans believe Meghan Markle is pregnant with third child, won’t attend King Charles coronation

Royal fans believe Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is expecting her third child and she would not attend King Charles coronation due to this.

Commenting on Page Six report titled, “Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle haven’t been invited to Charles’ coronation — yet”

A royal fan said, “There have been rumors that Meghan is pregnant again.”

The fan continued, “…Which would be a complete slam against their mantra of "only two kids to help save the planet," though personally, I think they used a surrogate, but that's just my opinion.”

“Anyway, the thought is, she'll use that to announce and try to steal some limelight from the coronation and claim 'too sick to travel'. Time will tell...”

This comes amid reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keen to add another baby to their brood as the Duchess of Sussex hopes third child could fix rift with King Charles.

The couple could announce third pregnancy on Valentine's Day as they did the same when they were expecting their second child Lilibet.

