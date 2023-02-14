 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
Web Desk

Bangladeshi singers under fire for allegedly copying BTS RM’s MV

Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Bangladeshi singers Shusmita Anis and Tahsan Khan are facing backlash after allegedly plagiarizing BTS’ RM

Bangladeshi singers Shusmita Anis and Tahsan Khan are facing backlash after allegedly plagiarizing BTS’ RM. The duo came out with their latest single titled Harai Bohudur on February 9th across multiple streaming platforms. 

Soon after, it was noticed by BTS fans that multiple frames of the video strongly resembled the cinematography of the music video for RM's Wildflower.

According to Koreaboo, two frames stood out specifically for the unlikely resemblance: the scene with the CGI storm and the fireworks scene. Fans had actually begun to notice the similarities between the two videos ever since the teasers for Harai Bohudur started being revealed.

After the controversy started spreading, the video was then modified to list RM as an inspiration for the song. Though fans were quick to point out that listing RM as an inspiration instead of taking responsibility for plagiarizing the frames was not a very graceful move.

Though there has been no comment from the Bangladeshi duo, the comments section for their MV has been disabled and Tahsan Khan has removed the Instagram post where he promoted the single.

