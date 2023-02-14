 
Cate Blanchett to take a hiatus from acting

Cate Blanchett to take a hiatus from acting
Cate Blanchett has recently hinted at taking a break from acting after her gruelling performance in movie Tár.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair for February edition, Cate shared her thoughts about early retirement from the career that made her “a global star”.

“It’s not occasional - it’s continual,” said the 53-year-old actress.

Cate disclosed that she is “thinking to quit acting on a daily or weekly basis”.

“It’s a love affair, isn’t it?” remarked Lord of the Rings star.

Cate added, “So, you do fall in and out of love with it, and you have to be seduced back into it.”

Reportedly, the actress lately appeared on the cover of the magazine where she looked stunning with her long hair pulled back and wearing tight-fitting attire covered in jewels.

The news came after Cate appeared on The Sunday Project in January to discuss retirement.

Elaborating on her reason, Cate, who is also nominated for Oscars this year, stated, “I think it was because [Tár] was such a physical role, the echoes of it are still with me and I think I'm like a lot of audience members, I need time to process it.”

