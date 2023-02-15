 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
2023 Oscars 'Top Gun: Maverick' themed trailer features Jimmy Kimmel as Tom Cruise

Jimmy Kimmel is featured as Tom Cruise in a Top Gun: Maverick-themed Oscars trailer which came out on Wednesday, it also includes two cast members from the 2022 action blockbuster.

The official trailer for the 65th Academy Awards has been released, having Kimmel, 55, as a host. The ceremony is expected to be held on March 13, 2023.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! host can be seen carrying Tom Cruise’s iconic role of an aviator Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, as the theme of the trailer was based on the actor’s mega hit of 2022 Top Gun: Maverick.

The blockbuster hit film not only garnered praises from the fans and critics but also nominated in 6 categories in 2023 Oscars.

Kimmel recreated an early scene features two Top Gun: Maverick stars Jon Hamm and Charles Parnell from the sequel, who brief Maverick on his mission.

In this parody scene both the actors are showcased briefing Kimmel on his mission,which is hosting the Oscars.

Top Gun: Maverick-themed Oscars trailer is a clear representation of how Cruise's action blockbuster will be one of the biggest attractions for viewers to tune into the 2023 Academy Awards.

Watch the Trailer:


