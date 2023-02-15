 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Steven Spielberg details about turning down Harry Potter

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

Steven Spielberg details about turning down Harry Potter
Steven Spielberg details about turning down Harry Potter

Steven Spielberg recently explained why he had turned down offer to direct the first Harry Potter movie “to be with family”.

While speaking to RRR director SS Rajamouli for Reliance Entertainment, Steven shared that he got the opportunity to direct Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone but he “chose to turn down” for family.

“The personal meaning about how the conflict between art and family will tear you in half happened to me later, after I had already established myself as a filmmaker, as a working director,” said the award-winning director.

Steven told SS, “Kate Capshaw and I started raising a family and we started having children. The choice I had to make was taking a job that would move me to another country for four or five months where I wouldn’t see my family every day... That was a ripping kind of experience.”

Steven pointed out, “There were several films I chose not to make. I chose to turn down the first Harry Potter to basically spend that next year and a half with my family, my young kids growing up.”

“So, I’d sacrificed a great franchise, which today, looking back, I’m very happy to have done, to be with my family,” he added.

Meanwhile, Steven is nominated in the Oscar 2023 for Best director for The Fabelmans.

More From Entertainment:

Rebel Wilson breaks her silence on double standards in Hollywood over ‘mum-shaming’

Rebel Wilson breaks her silence on double standards in Hollywood over ‘mum-shaming’
Drew Barrymore gets emotional with Pamela Anderson over motherhood

Drew Barrymore gets emotional with Pamela Anderson over motherhood
Ruby Stokes shares reaction to the memes about her disappearance from Bridgerton

Ruby Stokes shares reaction to the memes about her disappearance from Bridgerton
Brendan Fraser breaks his silence on shelved movie Batgirl

Brendan Fraser breaks his silence on shelved movie Batgirl
Helen Mirren will pay special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at BAFTA Awards

Helen Mirren will pay special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at BAFTA Awards
Idris Elba responds to the James Bond speculation

Idris Elba responds to the James Bond speculation
Ryan Reynolds reveals Emma Corrin’s addition to the Deadpool family

Ryan Reynolds reveals Emma Corrin’s addition to the Deadpool family
Jamie Lee Curtis ‘happy’ over her Oscars nomination

Jamie Lee Curtis ‘happy’ over her Oscars nomination
Paul Rudd expresses his excitement over joining Only Murders in the Building series

Paul Rudd expresses his excitement over joining Only Murders in the Building series
Princess Eugenie 'endorsement' of Prince Harry is 'breaking ranks'

Princess Eugenie 'endorsement' of Prince Harry is 'breaking ranks'
Prince William was 'resentful' of Prince Harry's North Pole visit

Prince William was 'resentful' of Prince Harry's North Pole visit
Protesters to confront King Charles during Milton Keynes visit

Protesters to confront King Charles during Milton Keynes visit