Thursday Feb 16 2023
Rebel Wilson explains why she ‘halted’ weight loss for ‘Pitch Perfect’

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Rebel Wilson has just explained her real reasons for waiting till the Pitch Perfect contract ended, to lose weight.

These admissions were all shared during the actor’s appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

There, she started by detailing some stipulations that forbid her from losing more than 10 pounds either way, during the filming for Far Amy in Pitch Perfect.

Wilson explained, “I did wait until Pitch Perfect seemed like it was over.”

Mainly because “I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight because I was in the contracts for that movie.”

It clearly stated, “’You can’t lose, I think it was not more than 10 pounds or gain more than 10 pounds’, you kind of have to stay at the weight. It’s in your contract.”

However, Wilson never felt pressured because “she is just so confident” as a character.

