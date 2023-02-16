 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
Jonathan Majors once forced to 'walk out' from Marvel meeting

Jonathan Major revealed once he had to wait long in the Marvel Studio's casting office, which forced him to almost walk out on them.

According to Deadline, the Creed star said, "I hope this doesn't bite me in the *, but I walked out of my Marvel general [meeting]," Majors continued. "This was a long time ago. I had just gotten out of drama school, and I'm running around town, and I'm sitting in the office. I grew up in a very particular way, and I don't want to waste nobody's time. So I got in there and they're just busy. And I was like, 'I'm supposed to be here, right?' It got long and I went, 'I'm just going to go. It's cool. I'll just go.'"

However, the 33-year-old almost left the building. "I got to the door, but then they said [casting director] Sarah Finn was going to come," the actor added.

"We got in the room, and we chatted. We were having this great conversation. I think it was three years later that we had the Kang chat. And there's no trepidation now, especially because of who Kang is. When I said yes, we got the whole picture, and what is being laid out is cohesive."

The Ant-Man star went to extreme lengths to prepare for the role, ripping up, consuming 6,100 calories per day and lifting a couple of times a day.

