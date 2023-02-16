 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Momoland officially announce disbandment

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Girl group Momoland have announced that they will be disbanding
Girl group Momoland have announced that they will be disbanding

Girl group Momoland have announced that they will be disbanding. They went on to add that they have ended group activities, stating:

“First of all, we sincerely apologize to our Meries facing the news through an article. We are truly sorry for the late update.

After a long, deep discussion, the six of us members have decided to support each other to have a great new beginning going forward.”

The news came on the heels of the announcement that the group had chosen not to renew their contract with their company MLD Entertainment. The label revealed the news through the following statement:

“Hello, this is MLD Entertainment.

First of all, we sincerely thank the fans who cherish and support MOMOLAND.

After a lengthy discussion with MOMOLAND (Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy), we respected each other’s opinions and agreed to terminate the exclusive contract upon expiration of the contract period.

We express our deep gratitude to MOMOLAND who has been with us for a long time, and we will sincerely wish the best for the members’ future endeavors.

We would like to ask fans to show unchanging love and support to the six members who are about to start anew.

Thank you.”

Fans of the group were excited to see which label the group would be switching to afterwards, but it seems the members have chosen to go their separate ways.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ J-Hope admits he felt sorry towards fans after releasing 'Arson'

BTS’ J-Hope admits he felt sorry towards fans after releasing 'Arson'
Netflix 'You' actor Penn Badgley thinks Tik Tok is 'to honestly have fun'

Netflix 'You' actor Penn Badgley thinks Tik Tok is 'to honestly have fun'
Rihanna admits she was ‘clueless’ about second pregnancy during British Vogue shoot

Rihanna admits she was ‘clueless’ about second pregnancy during British Vogue shoot
Suga from BTS explains the original reason for starting his show Suchwita

Suga from BTS explains the original reason for starting his show Suchwita
Olivia Wilde new tattoo mystery revealed: 'running out of arms'

Olivia Wilde new tattoo mystery revealed: 'running out of arms'
Regé-Jean Page addresses James Bond rumors, ‘it’s terribly flattering’

Regé-Jean Page addresses James Bond rumors, ‘it’s terribly flattering’

Girl group New Jeans have been appointed as Honorary Ambassadors of Seoul

Girl group New Jeans have been appointed as Honorary Ambassadors of Seoul
John Travolta vowed to never date again after wife Kelly Preston death

John Travolta vowed to never date again after wife Kelly Preston death

Twice’s “What Is Love?” MV hits whopping 700 million views on Youtube

Twice’s “What Is Love?” MV hits whopping 700 million views on Youtube
King Charles III 'playing a blinder' over Meghan, Harry Coronation issue

King Charles III 'playing a blinder' over Meghan, Harry Coronation issue
Adele reportedly eager to expand family with beau Rich Paul

Adele reportedly eager to expand family with beau Rich Paul

Selena Gomez quit social media after being trolled by Justin Bieber's fans

Selena Gomez quit social media after being trolled by Justin Bieber's fans