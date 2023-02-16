K-pop group Momoland officially announce disbandment

Girl group Momoland have announced that they will be disbanding

“First of all, we sincerely apologize to our Meries facing the news through an article. We are truly sorry for the late update.

After a long, deep discussion, the six of us members have decided to support each other to have a great new beginning going forward.”

The news came on the heels of the announcement that the group had chosen not to renew their contract with their company MLD Entertainment. The label revealed the news through the following statement:

“Hello, this is MLD Entertainment.

First of all, we sincerely thank the fans who cherish and support MOMOLAND.

After a lengthy discussion with MOMOLAND (Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy), we respected each other’s opinions and agreed to terminate the exclusive contract upon expiration of the contract period.

We express our deep gratitude to MOMOLAND who has been with us for a long time, and we will sincerely wish the best for the members’ future endeavors.

We would like to ask fans to show unchanging love and support to the six members who are about to start anew.

Thank you.”

Fans of the group were excited to see which label the group would be switching to afterwards, but it seems the members have chosen to go their separate ways.