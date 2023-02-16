 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Florence Pugh addresses beauty standards in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Florence Pugh addresses beauty standards in Hollywood
Florence Pugh addresses beauty standards in Hollywood

Florence Pugh has recently shared her two cents on the beauty standards in the entertainment industry.

Speaking to the Vanity Fair for Hollywood issue, Pugh discussed about the change in beauty stereotypes over the years in the industry where celebrities are now been commended over “more human appearance” than a “flawless one”.

To this, the Don’t Worry Darling star responded, “I love this shift.”

Pugh also revealed how her grandfather used to question her about her looks at the start of her acting career.

“When I started out, my granddad would always tell me off and be like, ‘Why are you showing everyone your ugly spots?’” said the 27-year-old.

The Dune actress continued, “He’d be really confused as to why I’d show my cellulite. My answer was like, ‘Well, I’d much rather do it than they do it, and then I feel ashamed.’”

Reflecting on her appearance, Pugh explained, “When I put on makeup and step in a wonderful dress, I give credit to the people that made me look like that.”

“And I also want my fans to know that (a) I don’t look like that all the time and (b) I also have stress acne, and I also have hairy eyebrows, and I also have greasy hair,” confessed the actress.

Pugh did not mind talking about her looks mainly because “that was a better way to do it”.

“Just be honest and open – then no one has to call you out for anything. You are who you are,” added the actress.

More From Entertainment:

Angela Bassett weighs in on Austin Butler’s Elvis accent

Angela Bassett weighs in on Austin Butler’s Elvis accent
Andrea Riseborough speaks out on Oscar nomination controversy

Andrea Riseborough speaks out on Oscar nomination controversy
BTS fans worried over Jin’s possible injury

BTS fans worried over Jin’s possible injury

'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' director getting death threats for turning a friendly bear into a 'Monster'

'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' director getting death threats for turning a friendly bear into a 'Monster'
K-pop group Momoland officially announce disbandment

K-pop group Momoland officially announce disbandment
BTS’ J-Hope admits he felt sorry towards fans after releasing 'Arson'

BTS’ J-Hope admits he felt sorry towards fans after releasing 'Arson'
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky changed son's name several times before settling on a moniker

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky changed son's name several times before settling on a moniker

Selena Gomez savagely mocks pal Brooklyn Beckham over towel surprise for Nicola Peltz

Selena Gomez savagely mocks pal Brooklyn Beckham over towel surprise for Nicola Peltz

Netflix 'You' actor Penn Badgley thinks Tik Tok is 'to honestly have fun'

Netflix 'You' actor Penn Badgley thinks Tik Tok is 'to honestly have fun'
Rihanna admits she was ‘clueless’ about second pregnancy during British Vogue shoot

Rihanna admits she was ‘clueless’ about second pregnancy during British Vogue shoot
Suga from BTS explains the original reason for starting his show Suchwita

Suga from BTS explains the original reason for starting his show Suchwita
Olivia Wilde new tattoo mystery revealed: 'running out of arms'

Olivia Wilde new tattoo mystery revealed: 'running out of arms'