Thursday Feb 16 2023
Peter Dinklage weighs in on acting till the coming 30 years: 'It's a fork in the road'

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Peter Dinklage weighs in on acting till the coming 30 years: It’s a fork in the road

Peter Dinklage got candid on his acting plans for the coming 30 years.

The Game of Thrones actor spoke at a press conference ahead of the premiere of Rebecca Miller’s new film She Came to Me, where he stars as the main lead alongside Anee Hatway and Nicole Kidman.

As per Variety, Dinklage opened up, "I’m 53. I wonder if I want to be an actor for the next 30 years, It’s a fork in the road. It’s a common story when you hit 50: there’s a fork in the road and you either wait for inspiration or you seek it out, and I intend to keep seeking it out."

He continued, "Actors sit around waiting for the jobs to come. Painters can paint, writers can write, musicians can play… actors don’t have that ability. So, we have to wait around or create and collaborate on our own things."

Dinklage also added, "The question is, what inspires you? What inspires me is the written word at that point in my life. I couldn’t have played this [role] 20 years ago or 20 years from now."

