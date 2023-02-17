 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Bruce Willis family shares bad news for his fans in latest statement

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Bruce Willis family shares bad news for his fans in latest statement

Bruce Willis’ condition has worsened and he’s now facing frontotemporal dementia (FTD) which is hindering his ability to speak and communicate, said the actor's family in a statement.

 The statement comes nearly a year after his family confirmed that Willis, 67, would be stepping away from acting due to an initial diagnosis of aphasia.

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” reads the official statement, attributed to wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and his children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn. 

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.”

The initial statement  was posted on Rumer’s Instagram account and immediately drew well wishes from stars like Aaron Paul, Jonathan Tucker, Alyssa Milano, Wilmer Valderrama and more. 

“Sending hugs to you and that beautiful family of yours. Your pops is such a damn legend,” posted Paul. “Love this whole family,” responded Jonathan Tucker. Milano wrote, “Sending you love,” as did Valderrama.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles waves at his 'haters'

King Charles waves at his 'haters'

Kim Kardashian amazes fans with her latest stunt

Kim Kardashian amazes fans with her latest stunt
Leonardo DiCaprio on the hunt for a 'real' and 'mature' life partner after facing backlash

Leonardo DiCaprio on the hunt for a 'real' and 'mature' life partner after facing backlash
King Charles III appears strong as he faces anti-monarch protesters in Milton Keynes

King Charles III appears strong as he faces anti-monarch protesters in Milton Keynes
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive fresh snub from royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive fresh snub from royal family
'Elvis' actor Luke Bracey to lead psychological thriller 'Mercy Road'

'Elvis' actor Luke Bracey to lead psychological thriller 'Mercy Road'
'How to Train Your Dragon' live action adaptation in the works at Universal studios: Find out release date

'How to Train Your Dragon' live action adaptation in the works at Universal studios: Find out release date
Kristen Stewart shares her thoughts on Berlin Festival Jury Presidency

Kristen Stewart shares her thoughts on Berlin Festival Jury Presidency
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh backlash
Peter Dinklage weighs in on acting till the coming 30 years: 'It’s a fork in the road'

Peter Dinklage weighs in on acting till the coming 30 years: 'It’s a fork in the road'
People 'sick' of hearing about 'dumb and stupid' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

People 'sick' of hearing about 'dumb and stupid' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Emma Corrin speaks up on 'unexpected hate' after coming out as nonbinary

Emma Corrin speaks up on 'unexpected hate' after coming out as nonbinary