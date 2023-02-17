Bruce Willis family shares bad news for his fans in latest statement

Bruce Willis’ condition has worsened and he’s now facing frontotemporal dementia (FTD) which is hindering his ability to speak and communicate, said the actor's family in a statement.

The statement comes nearly a year after his family confirmed that Willis, 67, would be stepping away from acting due to an initial diagnosis of aphasia.

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” reads the official statement, attributed to wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and his children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.”

The initial statement was posted on Rumer’s Instagram account and immediately drew well wishes from stars like Aaron Paul, Jonathan Tucker, Alyssa Milano, Wilmer Valderrama and more.

“Sending hugs to you and that beautiful family of yours. Your pops is such a damn legend,” posted Paul. “Love this whole family,” responded Jonathan Tucker. Milano wrote, “Sending you love,” as did Valderrama.

