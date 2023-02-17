Prince Harry’s tell-alls ‘go a long way’ to fill coffers

 
While commentators agree Prince Harry ‘just wants to provide’ for Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet, his media contracts make him a “failson not a hero”.

A Prageru personality, CJ Pearson, penned these thoughts in an opinion piece.

The piece in question has been shared to Newsweek and talks about Prince Harry’s status as a role model for men around the world.

The author began by saying, “Media contracts and book deals go a long way now that the coffers of the Royal Family are no longer available to them for the picking.”

“But my anger doesn't lie with Harry,” the writer added. “As a husband and father of two, he has a family to provide for; he has to do what he has to do. My grievance lies with a society that wishes to turn this failson into a hero.”

