Friday Feb 17 2023
Lockwood and Co. Season 2: what we know so far

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Here is everything we know so far on Lockwood and Co.'s renewal stats and its performance in Season 1. 

Lockwood and Co. is one of the most popular Netflix shows in 2023, and the end of the first season is open for the show to continue. The series was directed by Joe Cornish and had a total of eight episodes. It is an adaptation of the middle grade book series written by author Jonathan Stroud and this part covers the first two books from the series.

The show has gotten admirable reviews, scoring an impressive 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.6 rating on IMDB.

Though it’s been three weeks since the release of the show, Netflix has not confirmed or denied its renewal. Since the series did not do as well as other similar titles, and the significant drop in viewership rates after week 2, cancellation may be more likely.

Netflix has come under fire in recent years with its choice to cancel multiple young adult series like The Imperfects, First Kill, Resident Evil, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself and more. If shows like Warrior Nun do manage to get renewed for a second season, they often fail to get renewed a third time.

