Saturday Feb 18 2023
Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Mean Girls musical: Tina Fey and Tim Meadows are reprising their iconic roles

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows are retiring with their iconic Mean Girls roles in its upcoming musical film.

On Thursday, February 16, Tina Fey made an appearance in Late Night with Seth Meyers and announced that she is returning with her Maths teacher, Ms. Norbury role for the latest musical of the 2004's Mean Girls.

Fey joked, "Teachers work forever. I want it to be like when Gilligan from Gilligan’s Island would be at a trade show and you’d be like, ‘Oh, he looks so old in his little hat.’ That’s my goal."

According to Deadline, Tim Meadows is joining in with his role as Principal Duval from the hit movie.

Also starring in the musical are Angourie Rice as Cady, Reneé Rapp as Regina, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis and Jaquel Spivey as Damian.

Fey, who is credited for starring and writing the original Mean Girls screenplay, told Meyers that filming on the movie begins on March 6.



