Saturday Feb 18 2023
Meghan and Harry mocked after new episode of South Park

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Royal commentator  Nile Gardiner said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become a "laughing stock" in the US following their appearance in the new episode of South Park.

He dubbed the depiction of the "prince of Canada and his wife's" quest to find privacy as "highly accurate"

Without naming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the animated satire apparently poked fun at Harry's tell-all memoir and the pair's various media pursuits.

Royal author Angela Levin took to Twitter and expressed her views saying "Ouch! This is cringe-making stuff."

 Royal correspondent Richard Palmer said,"So the makers of South Park have lampooned Harry and Meghan mercilessly, much more so than the teaser hinted."

He wrote, "A sign the Sussexes have really made it in the US or further evidence of a loss of support?"


