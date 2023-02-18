Inside Princess Anne’s visit to New Zealand

Buckingham Palace has shared details of the Princess Royal, Princess Anne’s visit to New Zealand.



Day One

The Princess Royal arrived at Government House in Wellington and was welcomed by the Governor General of New Zealand, Her Excellency the Rt. Hon. Dame Cindy Kiro.

Day Two

She started the day by meeting the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Hipkins.

The Princess Royal subsequently visited the National Crisis Management Centre at the Executive Wing in Wellington to meet those involved in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

“You should all be proud of the resilience, strength and care for your communities you are showing in the face of adversity. Kia Kaha”

Her Royal Highness also visited the Museum of New Zealand.

As Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals, Princess Anne attended a reception to mark the centenary of the Corps.

The day finished at the National War Memorial in Wellington, where the Princess attended a service of remembrance and laid a wreath on the tomb of the unknown warrior.

Day Three

Anne visited the New Zealand Riding for the Disabled group in Porirua, and handed out rosettes to young riders and long-serving volunteers. The Princess joined Riding for the Disabled (RDA) as its Patron in 1971, later becoming President in 1985.

Next, Her Royal Highness opened the Mission to Seafarers new Wellington Mission, and later unveiled the foundation stone for the Mission to Seafarers and Merchant Navy Memorial at Wellington Cathedral.

The Princess is President of the charity, which provides support for the practical and spiritual welfare of seafarers of all nationalities and faiths.

Day Four

The Princess Royal started her fourth day in New Zealand at Tūranga Library in Christchurch, to hear about the rebuilding of Christchurch Central City and Christ Church Cathedral. Her Royal Highness also visited the site of Christ Church Cathedral in Cathedral Square.

Later, the Princess Royal attended the Rededication Service for the Citizens' War Memorial and laid a wreath in Cathedral Square.

As President of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth, Her Royal Highness met representatives of the Royal Agricultural Society of New Zealand and Canterbury Agricultural and Pastoral Association at Canterbury Agricultural Park.

The Princess Royal later visited Untouched World Merino and Natural Fibre Workrooms.

Afterwards, Her Royal Highness visited Willowbank Wildlife Reserve. The Princess Royal is Patron of the New Zealand Conservation Trust.