Saturday Feb 18 2023
Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie starrer 'Babylon' hits streaming service this month

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbe starring, the epic Hollywood drama Babylon is all set to premiere on Paramount+ this month, the streaming service confirmed.

On Friday, Paramount+ announced that the Oscar-nominated epic, directed by Damien Chazelle, will be available to stream on the service starting Feb. 21.

Babylon, also starring Diego Calva, tells the story of Hollywood’s transition from silent films to sound in the late 1920s.

The film – with extravagant sequences centred on wild Hollywood parties - was originally released in theatres on Dec. 23, 2022.

Babylon received five Golden Globe nominations, winning for Best Original Score. The film has also scored three major Oscars nominations, including Best Costume Design, Score and Production Design.

Besides Pitt and Robbie, Babylon also stars Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Olivia Hamilton, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Li Jun Li, and many others.

