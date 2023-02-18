Paul Wesley files for divorce from wife Ines de Ramon amid her link up with Brad Pitt

The Vampire Diaries famed star Paul Wesley filed for divorce with estranged wife Ines de Ramon on Friday.

Wesley announced split with de Ramon 5 months ago, who is reportedly dating Brad Pitt since breaking up with Wesley.

The 40-year-old actor filed the paperwork on Friday in Los Angeles. According to the documents obtained by PEOPLE, the couple is divorcing due to "irreconcilable differences."

Wesley, 40, and jewelry designer de Ramon, 32, tied the knot in 2019 and announced news of their split in September.

"The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago," the rep told PEOPLE. However, per the documents, the exact date of their split is still to be legally determined.

The divorce petition also states that the couple's assets will be disposed of at trial or by stipulation.

Wesley, who filed the paperwork in Superior Court under his born surname Wasilewski, and his wife do not have any children together.

The filing comes after PEOPLE confirmed that the designer received flowers for Valentine's Day from Pitt, 59.

de Ramon and the Hollywood actor have been dating since last year with a source telling PEOPLE in November that Pitt and de Ramon "have been dating for a few months."

Meanwhile, Wesley has also been linked with model Natalie Kuckenburg.