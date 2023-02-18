 
Le Sserafim’s Yunjin faces backlash after making a comment about Messi

K-pop group Le Sserafim’s Yunjin is receiving hate after her comments about famous footballer Messi on Weverse. On February 12, a user on the communication app Weverse posted a message, saying:

“If you comment, I’ll stop playing soccer.”

The user had the display name Lionel Messi along with the picture of the player as well, meaning the user was commenting while jokingly assuming the persona of the footballer.

Yunjin soon replied to the user, stating: “Eyy, I should’ve replied a few months earlier.”

According to Koreaboo, this comment has angered many Korean Netizens. Yunjin using the words “a few months earlier” implies that the idol may be referring to Argentina winning the World Cup with Messi playing the role of captain.

Though many people expressed their anger that Yunjin might not be happy with Argentina’s win, others commented that the tone of the comment seemed to be humorous. After the controversy blew up, Yunjin deleted her comment. 

