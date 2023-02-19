 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 19 2023
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director reacts to Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise viral moment

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski talked about the viral moment between Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise at the Academy Award Nominees luncheon.

Kosinski told Deadline, “[It] was pretty surreal for many reasons that are obvious.”

“I grew up watching Steven’s movies — a huge inspiration to me. To see him and Tom have that conversation about this film — pretty mind-blowing,” he stated.

In the viral clip, Spielberg was seen saying to the Mission Impossible actor that he "saved Hollywood’s [expletive] and you might have saved theatrical distribution.”

Speaking of Top Gun: Maverick’s massive success, Kosinski further said that it was gratifying to have waited a “long two years” to release the film in theaters.

“I knew that we made this film to be seen on the big screen and release it any other way, just wouldn’t be doing it justice. That’s what kept us all in there while we were waiting and thank God we did because I think the day was perfect and the results have been spectacular.”

