Netflix and Michelle Keegan shake hands over a £1m deal for drama adaptation of Harlan Coben's 'Fool Me Once'

Sunday Feb 19 2023
Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Netflix and Michelle Keegan shake hands over a £1m deal for drama adaptation of Harlan Cobens Fool Me Once

Netflix has inked a £1m deal with actress Michelle Keegan to lead a new drama based on one of Harlan Coben's books.

The new drama is based on Harlan Coben's thriller novel Fool Me Once where Michelle Keegan is said to play a lead role.

According to Daily Mail, casting bosses at Netflix were said to have been impressed by Keegan.

Seven of Harlan's books have already been adapted at the streaming giant, including the hugely successful psychological thriller The Stranger.

The Coronation Street actress will begin filming her role as former ops pilot Maya, who gets a shock after returning from the war, in March.

