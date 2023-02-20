 
Nick Offerman gets busy with tools on ‘The Last Of Us’ set: report

Nick Offerman is a little bit of Ron Swanson from Parcs And Rec and a little bit of Bill from The Last Of Us as his on-screen authenticity is in part due to a real-life resemblance to the characters he has played.

In fact, Ron Swanson’s penchant for woodworking came about as a result of Offerman’s own hobby. 

For those unversed, the actor loves woodworking so much that he has written books about it where he rants about his love for hammers and inspires fans to start wooden projects.

Offerman used his skills to make presents for co-stars such as the canoe paddles he crafted for his Parks and Rec colleagues, using throwaway materials found on set.

The DIYer even brought his talents to the set of The Last Of Us.

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Peter Hoar, director of Offerman’s great episode in The Last of Us, shared how similar Offerman is to Bill.

"Nick is Bill. There were so many times on set, he would be fixing things because all of Bill's tools were everywhere."

In the film, Offerman plays a distrustful loner braced for the end of the world, whose survival skills come in pretty handy in an apocalyptic world.

