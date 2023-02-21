Prince Harry says ‘Queen’s English’ became ‘challenge’ after meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is touching upon meeting Meghan Markle for the first time.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how he felt smitten by his new ladylove’s personality.

He pens: “She was wearing a black sweater, jeans, heels. I knew nothing about clothes, but I knew she was chic. Then again, I knew she could make anything look chic. Even a bivvy bag. The main thing I noticed was the chasm between internet and reality. I’d seen so many photos of her from fashion shoots and TV sets, all glam and glossy, but here she was, in the flesh, no frills, no filter…and even more beautiful.”

Harry adds: “Heart-attack beautiful. I was trying to process this, struggling to understand what was happening to my circulatory and nervous systems, and as a result my brain couldn’t handle any more data. Conversation, pleasantries, the Queen’s English, all became a challenge.”