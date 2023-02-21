 
entertainment
'Elvis' star Austin Butler talks on 'The Carrie Diaries': 'It had a lot of heart'

Elvis actor Austin Butler talked about his days as he prepared for the CW's show The Carrie Diaries, which was a prequel to Sex and the City.

In his appearance at Variety’s podcast on Friday, the actor, 31 revealed “I have so many fond memories of that time because that was when I first moved to New York” 

“I never lived in New York before and I was able to move to New York for two years and make that show. It was that and getting to be around AnnaSophia [Robb], everybody in that show, [they were] just so fun to be around, even just going back and watching Sex and the City.” he added.

Butler continued, “I remember having an apartment in New York, I’d take a bath and I’d pop on Sex and the City. I was like a middle-aged woman [with] a glass of wine [and] always candles.”

The Switched at Birth star became popular for acting on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel, then he was landed the role of Sebastian Kydd on The Carrie Diaries opposite Robb played by AnnaSophia in 2013.

The CW sitcom was based on two seasons and it aired until 2014 before cancellation and was inspired by Candace Bushnell’s Young Adult novel of the same name, which was a prequel spinoff to a younger version of Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw.

