Royal family reminds people one week left to get free tickets to attend Coronation Concert

The royal family on Tuesday reminded people that there's only one week left to enter the ticket ballot for their chance to attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

The ballot opened on February 9th people's chance to attend the event celebrating The Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort at Windsor Castle.



As many as 5,000 members of the public will be selected to receive a pair of free tickets to join thousands of others, for the first time ever, at a concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday the 7th of May.

"You can apply for a ticket by visiting the Coronation Concert website anytime until 2359hrs on Tuesday, 28th February. The 10,000 tickets will be allocated based on the geographical spread of the UK population and not on a first-come first-served basis. Winners will all be selected after the 28th February, so there is as much chance of being selected if an application is made on the 28th February as on the 10th February," said a statement.



Broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds and supported across the entire BBC network, the concert will bring musical icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of this historic occasion.

Attended by a public audience including volunteers from The King and The Queen Consort’s many charity affiliations, the concert will see a world-class orchestra play interpretations of musical favourites fronted by some of the world’s biggest entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance and the arts. The performances will be supported by staging and effects located on the Castle’s East Lawn and will also feature a selection of spoken word sequences delivered by stars of stage and screen.



The remaining tickets will be made available to charitable organisations including those who work in support of young people, the military, the environment and those who work to support their local communities and the wider Commonwealth

