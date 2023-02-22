 
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
Prince Harry felt ‘free’ as Princess Eugenie ‘hugged’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is spilling the beans on his intimate dinner with cousins, arranged by Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex and the ‘Suits’ star prepared a homemade salmon for his cousin Eugenie and her boyfriend Jack at the Nottingham Cottage.

Explaining how his family loved Meghan, Harry begins: “Our dinner guests were my cousin Euge, her boyfriend Jack, and my mate Charlie. The salmon turned out perfectly and everyone complimented Meg on her culinary talents. They also devoured her stories. They wanted to hear all about Suits. And her travels. I was grateful for their interest, their warmth.”

He added: “ I have a fuzzy memory, and a grainy video on my phone, of Charlie and me rolling on the floor while Meg sat nearby laughing. Then we got into the tequila. I remember Euge hugging Meg, as if they were sisters. I remember Charlie giving me a thumbs-up. I remember thinking: If meeting the rest of my family goes like this, we’re home free.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018, two years after which they quit their roles as senior working royal family members.

