Wednesday Feb 22 2023
Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Prince Harry held back word ‘love’ as Meghan Markle felt sick in bathroom

Prince Harry is opening up about the time Meghan Markle felt terribly ill during her first night at Nottingham Cottage.

After get together with close friends, the ‘Suits’ star fell sick post having a squid at a restaurant.

Harry details the account in his memoir ‘Spare’, noting: “Meg looked terribly pale. I thought: Uh-oh, lightweight. She took herself off to bed. After a nightcap I saw our guests out and tidied up a bit. I got into bed around midnight and crashed out, but I woke at two.”

Harry and Meghan then realized that she had upset her stomach. He pens: “Food poisoning. She revealed that she’d had squid for lunch at a restaurant. British calamari! Mystery solved.”

He continues, recalling: “From the floor she said softly: Please tell me you’re not having to hold back my hair while I’m vomiting. Yes. I am. I rubbed her back and eventually put her to bed. Weak, near tears, she said she’d imagined a very different end to Date Four. Stop, I said. Taking care of each other? That’s the point. That’s love, I thought, though I managed to keep the words inside.”

