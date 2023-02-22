 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Shawn Mendes reveals the real reason why he shaved his head

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Shawn Mendes reveals the real reason why he shaved his head

Shawn Mendes revealed the real reason why he shaved his head in an interview with Wall Street Journal published on Monday, February 20th, 2023.

“I think everyone should know what they look like with a shaved head,” the 24-year-old singer told WSJ, via People Magazine.

The Wonder singer debuted his shaved head while grabbing a cup of coffee in Los Angeles last month. Mendes was known for his beautiful brunette locks, usually styled in voluminous coils.

During his outing, he also sported a bohemian knitwear look, which is quite different from his usual cool and sexy rock ‘n roll vibe.

“I also was just feeling this urge to just shake myself up a little bit,” he explained.

The sudden hair change came as the singer went through mental health challenges, due to which he also cancelled his world tour in summer 2022.

He reflected on the matter in the interview, “The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way.”

He continued, “And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit.”

Th Summer of Love singer added, “I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life.”

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker unfollow each other on IG amid Bad Bunny romance rumours

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker unfollow each other on IG amid Bad Bunny romance rumours
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun ‘no longer together,’ reps confirm breakup

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun ‘no longer together,’ reps confirm breakup
Cardi B shows off the ‘one thing’ needed ‘in this life of sin’

Cardi B shows off the ‘one thing’ needed ‘in this life of sin’
Meghan and Harry's 'calls' to South Park staff were recorded?

Meghan and Harry's 'calls' to South Park staff were recorded?
Meghan's lawyers use an argument Harry criticised to defend her

Meghan's lawyers use an argument Harry criticised to defend her

Samantha Markle's lawsuit: Meghan likely to follow in the footsteps of Donald Trump

Samantha Markle's lawsuit: Meghan likely to follow in the footsteps of Donald Trump

Kate Middleton mocked for 'not being able to fry an egg'

Kate Middleton mocked for 'not being able to fry an egg'
Prince Harry put ‘burden’ on Meghan Markle with long distance romance: ‘Not fair’

Prince Harry put ‘burden’ on Meghan Markle with long distance romance: ‘Not fair’
Prince Harry held back word ‘love’ as Meghan Markle felt sick in bathroom

Prince Harry held back word ‘love’ as Meghan Markle felt sick in bathroom
Prince Harry felt ‘free’ as Princess Eugenie ‘hugged’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry felt ‘free’ as Princess Eugenie ‘hugged’ Meghan Markle
Prince Harry was ‘embarrassed’ to have Meghan Markle in Nottingham Cottage

Prince Harry was ‘embarrassed’ to have Meghan Markle in Nottingham Cottage
Prince Harry says ‘none’ of the Brits ‘stared’ at Meghan Markle at grocery shopping

Prince Harry says ‘none’ of the Brits ‘stared’ at Meghan Markle at grocery shopping