Emily Ratajkowski reveals she had a small role on a hit Nickelodeon series

Wednesday Feb 22 2023
Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski surprises her fans with a throwback to the time when she was part of a hit Nickelodeon series.

The 31-year-old model took to TikTok account on Tuesday, February 21st, 2023, to share a video in which he featured a scene in which she appeared on iCarly as a teenager, via Entertainment Tonight.

EmRata revealed that she was on the show for two episodes.

In the clip, an iCarly scene featuring Sam (Jenette McCurdy) and Gibby (Noah Munck) plays, text on the screen reads, “Did y’ll know I was Tasha on iCarly? I was 16 or 17 and took two weeks off school to shoot two episodes. I met Jennette McCurdy and her mom.”

A teen Ratajkowski appears and annoyedly asks Gibby, “How long are you going to keep me waiting?” In the texts on screen, the model jokes, “Gibby, my first love lol.”

After Gibby assures Tasha that Sam is “just a friend,” she storms off, only saying, “Okay.”

“Proud to be Tasha forever,” Ratajkowski concluded.

Ratajkowski's throwback TikTok comes amid her rumoured romance with Eric André. The pair were first linked when PDA pics of them surfaced in January. Then, they were spotted out and about together in New York City.

However, the model hinted in a cryptic TikTok last week that their “situationship” has “ended.”

