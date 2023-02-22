 
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘thrown out’ their credibility ‘with both hands’

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Experts warn, that the last remnants of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s credibility has managed to slip away.

This claim has been issued by former MP, Louise Mensch, during the course of her chat with famed commentator Piers Morgan, for Sky News Australia.

While dishing over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new projects she admitted that while the duo has managed to “sell a lot of books”, they have “chucked away whatever credibility they had with both hands” in the process.

The converastion centered around the South Park parody titled “Worldwide Privacy Tour.”

There, she was even quoted saying, “Now, they sell a lot of books because, let’s face it, we all like a bit of gossip, but they have chucked away whatever credibility they had with both hands.”

This admission follows a statement by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s spokesperson who told People, “It's all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports.”

