 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Apink set to have have first comeback with five members

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Apink are confirmed to have a comeback in April with all the members
Apink are confirmed to have a comeback in April with all the members

K-pop girl group Apink are confirmed to have a comeback in April with all of their members, according to IST Entertainment. They will be returning with a new mini album for the first time since their 10th anniversary special album called Horn.

Horn was released a year earlier and immediately took over all the major Korean music charts after its release. It also made its way to the top five of the iTunes Top Album chart in 12 countries. According to Hanteo Chart, they sold around 53,005 copies of their album in the first week.

They also broke their own record which had remained untouched for seven years: their 2015 album Pink Memory, which had sold 32,478 copies. After the general success of their individual activities, it was announced that they will be holding fan concerts in Asia around March and April. 

More From Entertainment:

Oscar boss reveals action plan to stop 'slapgate' controversies

Oscar boss reveals action plan to stop 'slapgate' controversies

Brooklyn Beckham pancake challenge to dad David Beckham urges fans to react

Brooklyn Beckham pancake challenge to dad David Beckham urges fans to react
Elle Magazine releases statement after excluding BTS members from issue

Elle Magazine releases statement after excluding BTS members from issue
Netflix swings axe on 'Mindhunter 3', David Fincher confirms

Netflix swings axe on 'Mindhunter 3', David Fincher confirms
Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney record song together

Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney record song together
K-pop group Mamamoo confirmed for first ever sub-unit comeback

K-pop group Mamamoo confirmed for first ever sub-unit comeback
Kim Kardashian likely to bring some celebrity stardust at Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian likely to bring some celebrity stardust at Milan Fashion Week
Royal family backs Kate Middleton amid backlash online

Royal family backs Kate Middleton amid backlash online
K-pop group TXT reveal stunning new performance video for 'Devil by the Window'

K-pop group TXT reveal stunning new performance video for 'Devil by the Window'
Netflix 'Stranger Things' David Harbour talks on series end: 'it is bittersweet'

Netflix 'Stranger Things' David Harbour talks on series end: 'it is bittersweet'
Prince Harry will attend King Charles' coronation to maintain his reputation: Expert

Prince Harry will attend King Charles' coronation to maintain his reputation: Expert

Shakira fan refuses to serve Gerard Pique, Clara Chia Marti at restaurant

Shakira fan refuses to serve Gerard Pique, Clara Chia Marti at restaurant