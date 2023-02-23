 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'embarrassed' by Prince Harry adventures with 'older woman'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Meghan Markle is keeping her silence as Prince Harry releases his memoir.

 With the publishing of 'Spare', the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly 'embarrassed' by one particular incident mentioned in the book.

Speaking about his first experience with an older woman, Harry revealed how he lost his virginity.

As the story makes headlines on the internet, a source told The Spectator Meghan would be "embarrassed by the whole thing" and was "seeking support from mentors" - something that has now been disputed.

Meanwhile, the source also adds that Meghan felt "excluded" from the King's coronation due in May.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez becomes the most followed woman on Instagram

Selena Gomez becomes the most followed woman on Instagram

Prince Harry, Fergie 'talked over each other' to train Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Fergie 'talked over each other' to train Meghan Markle
King Charles won't persuade Prince Harry to attend the coronation

King Charles won't persuade Prince Harry to attend the coronation
Prince Harry told to ‘slow down’ by Prince William, Meghan was ‘American afterall’

Prince Harry told to ‘slow down’ by Prince William, Meghan was ‘American afterall’
Prince Harry sent romantic letter to Meghan Markle after dropping phone in water: Read

Prince Harry sent romantic letter to Meghan Markle after dropping phone in water: Read

Kelsea Ballerini's ex husband Morgan Evans slams her over 'lying' about their divorce

Kelsea Ballerini's ex husband Morgan Evans slams her over 'lying' about their divorce
Alan Cumming confirmed to star alongside Charlie Creed-Miles and Clare Coulter for new film 'Drive Back Home'

Alan Cumming confirmed to star alongside Charlie Creed-Miles and Clare Coulter for new film 'Drive Back Home'
Kelsea Ballerini takes a dig at ex-husband in latest interview: 'I don't need to care about his feelings anymore'

Kelsea Ballerini takes a dig at ex-husband in latest interview: 'I don't need to care about his feelings anymore'
Kelsea Ballerini shares how she 'swan dove right on in' the DMs of rumoured boyfriend Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini shares how she 'swan dove right on in' the DMs of rumoured boyfriend Chase Stokes
Mary Elizabeth Winstead joins husband Ewan McGregor for TV adaptation of 'A Gentleman in Moscow'

Mary Elizabeth Winstead joins husband Ewan McGregor for TV adaptation of 'A Gentleman in Moscow'
Elizabeth Banks shares a 'sweet moment' of Ray Liotta 'living his best life' with fiancée Jacy Nittolo

Elizabeth Banks shares a 'sweet moment' of Ray Liotta 'living his best life' with fiancée Jacy Nittolo
K-pop gets its first A.I idol dating scandal

K-pop gets its first A.I idol dating scandal