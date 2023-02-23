 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should feel ‘more flattered’ as the ‘butt of a joke’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged to feel more flattered at the idea of becoming the butt of a joke with South Park.

Go Up founder and PR expert Edward Coram-James made this admission.

Mr Edward started the chat with the Daily Star by saying, “On the one hand, to a degree they should be flattered.”

"They join a long list of esteemed and distinguished figures to be made fun of on one of the world’s most famous animated programs.”

“It shows how topically relevant they are to the international public discourse.”

“And, although they are the butt of the joke, no famous cameo makes their way onto South Park unless that is the case.”

