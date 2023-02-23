Prince William urged to avoid ‘arrogant, ignorant’ Prince Harry’s mistakes

File Footage

Prince William is reportedly ‘well aware’ of the importance of ‘playing the long game’ and not sticking to ‘scoring points’ like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Royal author and biographer Duncan Larcombe made this admission.

The revelations have been made during the course of his chat with Closer.

There, the author of Prince Harry: The Untold Story was quoted saying “I think what happened after Oprah is that the Queen took personal charge, and the statement the palace released reassured William and Kate that it’s the long game that matters, not scoring points.”

“It’s as if the Queen had said, ‘If they want to throw mud at you, William, then let them, because if you retaliate, you’re just as bad as each other. Don’t sink to their level’.”

“And, after 70 years, the Queen is as popular now as the day she was crowned, so it shows the arrogance and ignorance of Meghan and Harry to ignore the way she conducts herself.”