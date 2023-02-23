 
Thursday Feb 23 2023
William, Kate sweet PDA at Baftas was not ‘a performance’ like Harry, Meghan

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Kate Middleton having a sweet intimate moment with husband Prince William while walking down the red-carpet at 2023 Bafta Awards was not a “performance.”

Speaking to Fox News, human behavior expert, Susan Constantine, said the love expression between the Prince and Princess of Wales was genuine unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Constantine said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “performing” most of the times when they publically show their affection to each other.

However, Kate patting William "seemed really natural" for the couple, the expert said, adding that the duo looked "extremely happy" at the ceremony.

“I think it's who they are behind closed doors," Constantine shared. "I'm kind of glad to see them kind of opening up and being a little freer and showing that kind of affection."

"I think what happened is that the two of them — behind the cameras and by themselves — this is what they do all the time," the expert added. "I think she got caught up in the moment, and it was just an instantaneous reaction to pat him on the rear.

She continued: "There wasn't any sort of performance. They weren't doing it to play up to the audience. They really were having a moment between the two of them.”

“And, yes, there was lots of stuff that was going on around it, but they were so comfortable in that environment, and it didn't prohibit the intimacy that the two of them had.

"That's a good thing, because I see things differently with Harry and his wife,” the expert noted while referring to Harry and Meghan.

"There's a lot of performance stuff going on there. In this case, I think it's just the two of them, who they are and authentically loving each other, feeling free and open about showing affection, which is what they've been prohibited from doing."

