Tom Hanks' dramedy 'A Man Called Otto' crosses $100 million box-office milestone

Barely a month after hitting theatres, veteran actor Tom Hanks’ dramedy A Man Called Otto has crossed $100 million in box office earnings.

A Man Called Otto is a book-to-movie adaptation of the 2012 bestselling novel A Man Called Ove and a remake of the 2015 Swedish film of the same title. Tom Hanks plays a grumpy widower who falls into depression following his wife’s passing. The crabby widower turns the corner after striking a friendship with the noisy new neighbors.

A Man Called Otto is currently among the most successful movie releases of 2023 with combined earnings worldwide of $100.4 million, according to Variety.

Few movies intended for an older audience have found success at the box office, however, the Sony movie, exceeded expectations. Another movie geared towards older audiences that hit the jackpot was Elvis, also Hanks starrer that made $287 million worldwide.

The film’s $100.4 million tally, includes $61.2 million in North America and $39.2 million internationally. The top top-selling markets overseas include the United Kingdom ($6.28 million), Australia ($5.17 million), Mexico ($5.06 million), Spain ($2.6 million) and Germany ($2.5 million) reports Yahoo.