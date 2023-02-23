 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Hanks' dramedy 'A Man Called Otto' crosses $100 million box-office milestone

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Tom Hanks dramedy A Man Called Otto crosses $100 million box-office milestone

Barely a month after hitting theatres, veteran actor Tom Hanks’ dramedy A Man Called Otto has crossed $100 million in box office earnings.

A Man Called Otto is a book-to-movie adaptation of the 2012 bestselling novel A Man Called Ove and a remake of the 2015 Swedish film of the same title. Tom Hanks plays a grumpy widower who falls into depression following his wife’s passing. The crabby widower turns the corner after striking a friendship with the noisy new neighbors.

A Man Called Otto is currently among the most successful movie releases of 2023 with combined earnings worldwide of $100.4 million, according to Variety

Few movies intended for an older audience have found success at the box office, however, the Sony movie, exceeded expectations. Another movie geared towards older audiences that hit the jackpot was Elvis, also Hanks starrer that made $287 million worldwide.

The film’s $100.4 million tally, includes $61.2 million in North America and $39.2 million internationally. The top top-selling markets overseas include the United Kingdom ($6.28 million), Australia ($5.17 million), Mexico ($5.06 million), Spain ($2.6 million) and Germany ($2.5 million) reports Yahoo.

More From Entertainment:

New Jeans becomes first K-pop group to chart on Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks

New Jeans becomes first K-pop group to chart on Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks
Kylie Jenner rejects rumors she shaded Selena Gomez over her eyebrows, ‘this is silly’

Kylie Jenner rejects rumors she shaded Selena Gomez over her eyebrows, ‘this is silly’
'Ant-Man 3' director reveals why Michael Peña not in film

'Ant-Man 3' director reveals why Michael Peña not in film
Usher gushes over K-pop girl group Blackpink in recent interview

Usher gushes over K-pop girl group Blackpink in recent interview
Miley Cyrus credits fans for ‘Flowers’ success as song hits major milestone

Miley Cyrus credits fans for ‘Flowers’ success as song hits major milestone

‘The Rock’ gets pulled over by police in Texas

‘The Rock’ gets pulled over by police in Texas
Riley Keough’s upcoming show gives subtle tribute to grandma Elvis Presley

Riley Keough’s upcoming show gives subtle tribute to grandma Elvis Presley
'Doctor Who' Phil Davis quits over 'embarrassing' BAFTA ceremony

'Doctor Who' Phil Davis quits over 'embarrassing' BAFTA ceremony
'Cocaine Bear' director Elizabeth Banks packs surprise for mom in film

'Cocaine Bear' director Elizabeth Banks packs surprise for mom in film
'Sea of Love' director tore off my merkin during scene: Ellen Barkin

'Sea of Love' director tore off my merkin during scene: Ellen Barkin
'The Hunger Games' actor Sam Claflin talks on Finnick after 10 years

'The Hunger Games' actor Sam Claflin talks on Finnick after 10 years
Melissa Joan Hart reflects on her fling with ’90s co-star Ryan Reynolds

Melissa Joan Hart reflects on her fling with ’90s co-star Ryan Reynolds