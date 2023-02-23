 
Thursday Feb 23 2023
'The Last of Us' director shares Pedro Pascal cried off camera during episode 6

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

'The Last of Us' director shares Pedro Pascal cried off camera during episode 6

Pedro Pascal made sure to deliver the best of his performance as well as his costars in The Last of Us episode six.

Jasmila Žbanić, who directed the much-praised episode six of HBO's series, said that Pascal was an incredibly "generous" actor on set. He delivered the best of emotions to help Gabriel Luna even when he wasn't the one being filmed.

In The Ties That Bind, Pascal’s Joel is reunited with his long-lost brother, Tommy (Luna). “The set was quite difficult because of the cold weather. Sometimes it was even -15 degrees Celsius, so very, very cold. That scene with Tommy and Joel was especially taken care of,” she said.

Žbanić explained that they shot the two actors separately in the scene, meaning Pascal was off camera while Luna was acting.

“First we filmed Gabriel [Luna], and then I noticed that each time we repeated, Pedro was crying,” Žbanić said.

“He was not on camera, but he was crying because he was giving his partner everything so that he can act. This is very special. It’s so generous of an actor to do this so deep. I was amazed by Pedro’s talent.”

