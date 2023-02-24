 
Friday Feb 24 2023
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse from backstage of 'Jonas brothers' concert in Vegas

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Priyanka Chopra shares backstage video from Jonas brothers 'Wings' concert

Priyanka Chopra, who is the biggest cheerleader of Nick Jonas, has shared the glimpse of his Wings concert held in Vegas a few days back.

In the video, Nick can be seen walking backstage holding daughter Malti Marie in his arms. The singer is on his way to get up the stage to perform along with his brothers. While he is walking, PC can be heard saying ‘backstage’ in the video.

The montage gives a soothing vibe to the eyes as it sums up the entire concert in a few minutes. From walking backstage to celebrating the successful night, it makes a fan feel as if they didn’t miss out the Jonas brothers concert.

The video also showed Nick and brothers performing on stage while the crowd enjoys. He also takes selfies with fans later on.

Amongst the crowd, Chopra also stood in between them. She danced and cheered for her husband while he was on stage for his performance.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Hollywood’s romantic comedy film Love again that is set to release in the USA on May 12, reports PinkVilla.  

