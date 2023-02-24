 
King Charles shares personal message marking one year of conflict in Ukraine

King Charles has shared his personal message marking one year of conflict in Ukraine.

Buckingham Palace posted the King’s message on its official Instagram handle on Friday.

In his message, the British monarch says, “It has now been a year that the people of Ukraine have suffered unimaginably from an unprovoked full-scale attack on their nation. They have shown truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy.”

He further said, “The world has watched in horror at all the unnecessary suffering inflicted upon Ukrainians, many of whom I have had the great pleasure of meeting here in the U.K. and, indeed, across the world, from Romania to Canada.

“Earlier this month I met President Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace to express my personal support for the people of Ukraine. It is heartening that the United Kingdom, along with its allies, is doing everything possible to help at this most difficult time.”

“Therefore, I can only hope the outpouring of solidarity from across the globe may bring not only practical aid, but also strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united”, King Charles concluded.

