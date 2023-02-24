Princess Eugenie attends event in US ahead of King Charles coronation

Princess Eugenie was spotted at an event, just a two-hour drive away from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Montecito mansion in US.



According to a report by IBT, Princess Eugenie attended the "Frieze LA VIP Preview" last week which was held at Santa Monica Airport.

The report further claims, Princess Eugenie, who shares a close bond with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and her husband Jack Brooksbank are on a holiday in the US.

Royal fans believe they are in California to meet Harry and Meghan ahead of King Charles coronation.

However, it is not confirmed if she visited the California-based royal couple in their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara.

This is Princess Eugenie's first trip to US after the Princess announced she is pregnant with her second child.

She announced on January 24 on Instagram, saying “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”



