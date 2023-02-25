Meghan Markle 'collapsed' on front door after police refused to help in Canada

Meghan Markle was returned empty-handed by the police after she lodged complaint against media harassment.

While in Canada, the actress was chased by paparazzi until tears started rolling down her eyes.

Meghan then phones Prince Harry, he says ,revealing his conversation with the 'Suits' star in his memoir 'Spare'

He writes: "I was in London, in my own car, my bodyguard driving, and her tearful voice brought me right back to my childhood. Back to Balmoral. She didn’t make it, darling boy. I pleaded with Meg to stay calm, keep her eyes on the road."

He continues: "My aircontroller training took over. I talked her to the nearest police station. As she got out of the car, I could hear, in the background, paps following her to the door. C’mon, Meghan, give us a smile! Click click click."

"She told the police what was happening, begged them for help. They had sympathy, or said they did, but she was a public figure, so they insisted there was nothing to be done. She went back to her car, paps swarming her again, and I guided her to her house, through the front door, where she collapsed," Harry reveals.