Lady Gaga’s dog snatching accomplice sues over $500K reward

The accomplice of Lady Gaga’s dog snatchers has sued the singer for not paying her advertised reward of $500K.

Jennifer McBride, the accomplice in question, reportedly dated the father of the men responsible for assaulting Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer, and stealing.

She was also later charged in connection to theft of receiving stolen property, and being an accessary to the crime.

Per, TMZ, McBride is suing the singer for damages amounting to $1.5 million.