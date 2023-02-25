 
'Lord of the Rings' reboot draws tepid response from fans

'Lord of the Rings' reboot draws tepid response from fans

The iconic Lord Of The Rings series fans were not impressed by the new deal between Warner Bros and New Line to produce more fantasy films.

Earlier, Warner Bros Discovery’s head honcho, David Zaslav, revealed the deal on an investors’ call that “multiple” movies based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s books.

The movies will be headlined by New Line Cinema, which produced the original trilogy.

However, the fans are not over the moon about the news.

“The Lord of the Rings has no remakes. The Lord of the Rings needs no remakes,” one user tweeted.

“The Jackson Lord of the Rings movies were perfectly good and aren’t particularly old. Basically, make it the Simarillion, unabridged, or don’t bother,” said another added.

“I will never know the amount of confidence that it would take to look at Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy and think, ‘Yeah, I can follow that,’ said journalist Daniel Dockery.

“The Lord of the Rings is fundamentally about reconciling oneself to loss and the passing of all known things, so I suppose it’s grimly hilarious that it’s gonna be vivisected and extruded into endless franchise content for another couple decades,” he wrote.

One does not simply make new Lord Of The Rings movies,” another commented.

